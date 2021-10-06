Advertisement

Relative mistakenly gives backpack with gun inside to Lumberton kindergarten student, district explains

Classroom
Classroom(WRDW)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Public Schools of Robeson County provided new details on why a loaded gun was found inside a kindergarten student’s book bag.

The district said the kindergartener arrived on Monday morning at Tanglewood Elementary School without a backpack, so the student’s mother contacted a relative and asked them to bring the bag to school.

The relative brought the bookbag to school but it wasn’t the student’s, according to the school district.

Around snack time, the teacher went to the student backpack to get their snack and noticed the gun. Officials said that none of the students saw the gun.

The teacher immediately took the bag and the gun to the administrative office and the school resource officer with the Lumberton Police Department was contacted.

The investigation was then turned over to the Lumberton Police Department.

This is the third time this school year that a gun has been found at a Robeson County school. District officials said two guns were found on two separate occasions at Lumberton High School.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crashed plane's fuselage can be seen on Oct. 5, 2021, in McDuffie County.
Here are the details about fatal plane crash near Thomson airport
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
Vehicle submerged in Augusta Canal
Vehicle poses mystery after being pulled from Augusta Canal
Nicoel Gaither
I-TEAM: Time lost, money lost, lives lost
I-20 multiple car crash
Multiple-vehicle crash closes I-20 exit in Aiken County

Latest News

Renardo Omar Holmes
Aiken man charged in Lexington County strip club shooting
Georgia-Carolina State Fair
What to know about this year’s Georgia-Carolina State Fair
Augusta Fire Department speaks out about EMS services in Richmond County (source: ems)
Camper fire claims life of 79-year-old woman in Augusta
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.