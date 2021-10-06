Advertisement

Panthers acquire Gilmore from Pats for 6th-round pick in ‘23

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) looks up as he runs for the end zone for a...
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) looks up as he runs for the end zone for a touchdown, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Carolina Panthers have acquired veteran cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore from the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

The moves comes after Gilmore and the Patriots couldn’t come to terms on a new contract. Carolina has been looking to upgrade its cornerback position after losing first-round pick Jaycee Horn to a broken foot, an injury which could keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Gilmore began the season on the physically unable to perform list as he worked his way back from a quadriceps injury late last season that required offseason surgery. He is eligible to begin practicing again after Week 6.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crashed plane's fuselage can be seen on Oct. 5, 2021, in McDuffie County.
Here are the details about fatal plane crash near Thomson airport
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
Vehicle submerged in Augusta Canal
Vehicle poses mystery after being pulled from Augusta Canal
Nicoel Gaither
I-TEAM: Time lost, money lost, lives lost
I-20 multiple car crash
Multiple-vehicle crash closes I-20 exit in Aiken County

Latest News

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah...
Falcons consider all options with CB Oliver lost for season
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns...
Matt Nagy makes Justin Fields No. 1 Bears quarterback
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an...
Jaguars’ Meyer never considered resigning coaching job
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, reacts after mis-hitting a ball for an out during...
Brewers’ Yelich hopes to shake shaky 2021 in postseason