Padres fire manger Jayce Tingler after second-half collapse

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. scores from third on a wild pitch by New York Mets ...
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. scores from third on a wild pitch by New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The San Diego Padres have fired Jayce Tingler, who presided over the biggest collapse in franchise history just a season after finishing second in voting for NL Manager of the Year.

General manager A.J. Preller announced the move three days after the Padres finished 79-83 and in third place in the NL West, 28 games behind San Francisco. Preller said Tingler will be given the opportunity to remain in the organization.

Tingler’s fate was sealed during a brutal freefall that saw the Padres go from a one-game lead for the NL’s second wild-card spot on Sept. 9 to being eliminated from playoff contention with seven games left.

