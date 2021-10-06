Advertisement

Matt Nagy makes Justin Fields No. 1 Bears quarterback

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Bears in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/David Richard)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - After resisting the move in the past Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has made Justin Fields his first-string quarterback going forward and has moved Andy Dalton into the backup role.

Fields, the former Ohio State quarterback and first-round draft pick, had played against Detroit and Cleveland as the starter but only because of veteran Dalton’s knee injury.

As recently as Monday, Nagy said Fields was still the backup but he has had a change of heart. Dalton is recovered from a bone bruise and has resumed practicing this week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crashed plane's fuselage can be seen on Oct. 5, 2021, in McDuffie County.
Here are the details about fatal plane crash near Thomson airport
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
Vehicle submerged in Augusta Canal
Vehicle poses mystery after being pulled from Augusta Canal
Nicoel Gaither
I-TEAM: Time lost, money lost, lives lost
I-20 multiple car crash
Multiple-vehicle crash closes I-20 exit in Aiken County

Latest News

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah...
Falcons consider all options with CB Oliver lost for season
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) looks up as he runs for the end zone for a...
Panthers acquire Gilmore from Pats for 6th-round pick in ‘23
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an...
Jaguars’ Meyer never considered resigning coaching job
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, reacts after mis-hitting a ball for an out during...
Brewers’ Yelich hopes to shake shaky 2021 in postseason