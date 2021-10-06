Local porch pirates are finding unique ways to steal packages

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You’ve heard time and time again, porch pirates stealing packages and now some of them are finding unique ways to blend in like wearing company logos or simply lingering around your porch as if it’s their home before walking off with your package.

“(They) took my packages and left.” Bryanna Sullivan says she lost more than $700 from someone who pulled into her yard as if they were a visitor.

Footage captures the moment Sullivan’s packages were delivered and the second a stranger pulled into her yard as if it was her own.

“I woke up that morning and then I realized that I really should have a package at my front door,” Sullivan said. “I went to my camera and I looked at it and I was like, ‘Oh, my God ... Who is this woman at my door?’”

“I have a lot of neighbors that sit out on their porch, so maybe her pulling in would make me think she actually knew me,” she said.

The woman stole more $700 worth of goods, and even though it’s the first time this has happened to her, she says it’s not the only video that’s captured unique ways items were stolen by porch pirates.

“I’ve seen a lot of footage going around Richmond and Columbia County people stealing packages,” Sullivan said. “Somebody was like in a DHL truck and they don’t even work for them... I don’t put anything past anyone at this point.”

She says her main message is to be alert. All in hopes in hopes that as a community we take action and protect our purchases.

“I just hope that she finds something better to do than take other people’s items,” she said.

We reached out to both Columbia, Aiken, and Richmond County Sherriff’s Office about if they’ve gotten reports about porch pirates in uniforms or if we are seeing an uptick in stolen packages in our area.

They said their numbers have been pretty steady so if there is an increase, they’re encouraging people to share their videos and file a report.

