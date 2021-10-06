Advertisement

Jaguars’ Meyer never considered resigning coaching job

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an...
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - Urban Meyer says he never considered resigning following a viral video of the Jacksonville Jaguars coach at an Ohio bar and adds he has received support from several members of his team’s leadership council.

The 57-year-old Meyer also says he had three or four conversations with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and ``the message is loud and clear.’’ Khan publicly reprimanded Meyer for ``inexcusable’' behavior over the weekend.

Meyer was caught on video getting cozy with a young blond. Meyer says team leaders expressed support while they try to turn the page before hosting Tennessee on Sunday.

