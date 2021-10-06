Jaguars’ Meyer never considered resigning coaching job

(AP) - Urban Meyer says he never considered resigning following a viral video of the Jacksonville Jaguars coach at an Ohio bar and adds he has received support from several members of his team’s leadership council.

The 57-year-old Meyer also says he had three or four conversations with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and ``the message is loud and clear.’’ Khan publicly reprimanded Meyer for ``inexcusable’' behavior over the weekend.

Meyer was caught on video getting cozy with a young blond. Meyer says team leaders expressed support while they try to turn the page before hosting Tennessee on Sunday.

