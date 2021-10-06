Experienced pilot analyzes deadly Thomson plane crash final moments

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation is just beginning into a plane crash in Thomson that left two people dead. It crashed just seconds away from the runway at the Thomson-McDuffie County Airport on its way here from Lubbuck, Texas.

Those two people have been identified as 73-year-old Raymond Bachman from Arizona and 63-year-old Claude Duchesne from El Paso, Texas.

Federal investigators held a news conference this afternoon with the NTSB saying this was a 54 year old cargo plane. And there were no distress calls they’re aware of.

It’s still very early and investigators have a lot of evidence left to gather. The wreckage is still out there. Police reopened the road just before dark so we’re now getting a closer look at what’s left of the plane. We spoke to a pilot with 40 years of experience and he analyzed data from the flight’s final moments.

What brought down this plane? Federal investigators expect to be here another two to four days to look at what’s left and try to answer that question.

This map traces the plane’s journey from Lubbock Texas to Thomson.

Veteran pilot Robert Katz believes everything was okay until the plane got close to Atlanta.

“The flight for the most part was routine...until it hit that severe weather system,” said Katz.

The plane stayed at about 35,000 feet until 5:17 a.m. About the same time it was going through the weather. At that point, it started losing altitude quickly. At one point more than 4,000 feet per minute.

“It would usually not normally descend at 4,000 feet per minute, something, I believe, catastrophic happened at that point in time,” he said.

The plane stayed in the air for about 25 more minutes after it started losing altitude. Investigators found the cockpit voice recorder intact. They hope that will help them understand the flight’s final minutes.

“So looking at exactly what was transpiring, what sounds were being heard in the cockpit, what potential alarms were sounding, what the conversation was, so we can best recreate what the accident entailed,” said Adam Gerhardt, Senior Air Safety Investigator, NTSB.

Katz says the pilot flew over a number of airports before falling short of this one. Investigators will gather these pieces and take them to a hangar in Griffin, Georgia to take a closer look. The preliminary report could be ready in about ten days while the final report could take up to two years.

This is not the first crash. Back in February of 2013 five employees from the Vein Guys died in a crash in Thomson. That plane was returning to the Thomson-McDuffie Regional Airport from Nashville. In September families of those who died in the crash filed civil lawsuits in Fulton County.

