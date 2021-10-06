Free booster vaccine clinics set today, Thursday in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to get a COVID-19 initial vaccination or booster shot this week, there are options in the CSRA.

The city of Augusta and the Richmond County Health Department are hosting a citywide COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May Park Community Center. Booster shots and all doses will be available. Richmond County residents who receive their second dose at this event qualify to receive the city’s $100 incentive. You can make an appointment at https://ecphd.com/schedule-online or call 706-721-5800, but walk-ins are available. Any questions about this clinic can be emailed to vaxup@augustaga.gov.

University Hospital is offering a free, reservation-only COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination booster clinic on Oct. 8 at the hospital cafeteria. To quality, you must have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine as of or before March 30 and be either 65 or older or 18 or older with underlying medical conditions or a job or home in a high-risk setting. There is a limit of two reservations per email for people who qualify, but you can also make just one. Register online at https://uh-covid-booster-clinic.eventbrite.com.

Walk-ups are welcome at the following vaccination sites, but you can schedule an appointment for faster service by visiting https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US. For questions, call 706-721-5800.

Burke County Health Department, 114 Dogwood Drive Waynesboro: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed every fourth Thursday for training.

Glascock County Health Department, 668 West Main St., Gibson: Every 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

Lincoln County Health Department, 176 N. Peachtree St., Lincolnton: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Fridays.

Screven County Health Department, 416 Pine St., Sylvania: 8-11:30 a.m. and 12:15-3:45 p.m. Tuesdays.

Wilkes County Health Department, 204 Gordon St., Washington: 8-11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Columbia County Health Department, 1930 William Few Parkway, Grovetown: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Jefferson County Health Department, 2501 Highway 1 Louisville: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

McDuffie County Health Department, 307 Greenway St., Thomson: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.

Taliaferro County Health Department, 109 Commerce St. NW, Crawfordville: 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays.

Emanuel County Health Department, 50 Highway 56 North, Swainsboro: 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays.

Jenkins County Health Department, 709 Virginia Ave., Millen: 9 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Richmond County Health Department, 2420 Windsor Spring Road: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Warren County Health Department, 565 Legion Drive, Warrenton: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.

