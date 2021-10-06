Fatal plane crash in McDuffie County: What we know and what’s next

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the investigation of a fatal plane crash entered its second day on Wednesday, the road near the crash site was closed again after being briefly reopened Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday when a Dassault Falcon 20 jet crashed while trying to land at the Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.

The cargo-carrying plane had taken off from Lubbock, Texas, and crashed in a field along the 3100 block Wrightsboro Road just west of the airport. That stretch of road was closed for most of Tuesday but reopened Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, it was closed again.

Traffic barrels block Wrightsboro Road in Thomson on Oct. 6, 2021, near where a small jet crashed on Tuesday near where a small jet crashed. (WRDW)

The investigation

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board will be looking at a number of factors, including the plane, the conditions, the pilots and other circumstances that might have led to the crash. They have recovered the cockpit voice recorder, which they hope will offer insights on what happened leading up the crash.

The most important thing will be to preserve perishable evidence on the scene, where investigators will be working for a total of two to four days. Within four days of the crash, authorities hope to have moved the wreckage to Griffin, Ga., where they will study it.

The NTSB expects to issue a preliminary statement within 10 days of thee crash. That report will be just a statement of the facts as they are know.

The full report may not be ready for a year and a half to two years. That report will include conclusions about the factors in the crash and the cause of it.

The flight

The flight from Lubbock had taken off at 2:09 a.m. CDT and was due to arrive in Thomson around the time it crashed, according to flight-tracing website FlightAware. The twin-jet plane flew 1,128 miles, with a planned speed of 483 mph and altitude of 33,000 feet.

The flight was one of several the plane had made in recent days, also traveling to and from El Paso, Detroit, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Louisville, Ky. Most of the flights were in the nighttime, overnight and early morning hours.

The airline

The operator of the flight was Pak West, a unit of California-based parent company Sierra West Airlines, with fewer than 100 employees.

The company offers on-demand charter flights for passengers as well as cargo services.

Among the items it ships are parts for factories that use a just-in-time model. It also transports medical supplies, transplant organs and medical patients. It transports animals, including rescue animals. It touts on its website that it has shipped a dolphin, a mini-horse and a pig.

NBC affiliate KTSM reports that Sierra West’s fleet includes nine aircraft, including six based in El Paso. According to the company’s website, its passenger fleet includes seven-seat Lear 60 and Lear 55 jets. Its cargo fleet includes Metro 3 and Metro 23 propeller planes and Falcon 20 and Lear 35 jets.

The airline has no comment at this time about the crash, according to KTSM.

The plane

According to FAA records, the twin-engine Dassault Falcon 20 that crashed was made in 1967. It was recertified in 2006 with an expiration on July 31, 2022. It had serial number 82. It was owned by Delaware-based Career Aviation Co. It’s not unusual for small airlines like Sierra West to lease their planes.

This is a Falcon 20 that NASA uses for research and that's similar to the plane that crashed in Thomson. (WRDW)

The very first Falcon 20 rolled off the production line in 1965. In addition to use as business jets and cargo jets, Falcon 20s are used by NASA and other government agencies for airborne laboratories and testbeds.

Its cabin is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 6 feet 1 inch wide and 24 feet long. It can carry eight to 10 passengers when not fitted as a cargo carrier.

Those on board

The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of Tuesday’s crash as Raymond Bachman, 73, of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and Claude Duchesne, 63, of El Paso, Texas.

Duchesne is a commercial pilot who’s had his license since January 2017. Bachman is also a pilot who’s been licensed since at least December 2017.

Past crash nearby

This crash wasn’t the first one near the airport.

On Feb. 20, 2013, at 8:06 p.m., a Beechcraft 390 Premier returning from a business flight from Nashville, touched down at the airport. The aircraft did not slow as the pilot expected and, about seven seconds later, the pilot initiated a go-around. About nine more seconds passed before the aircraft collided with a utility pole about 1,835 feet from the departure end of the runway, 63 feet above the ground. Both the pilot and co-pilot suffered serious injuries and all five passengers were killed.

Earlier coverage

