Advertisement

Falcons place CB Oliver, punter Nizialek on injured reserve

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons((Source: Atlanta Falcons Twitter))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have placed cornerback Isaiah Oliver and punter Cameron Nizialek on injured reserve. Atlanta promoted punter Dustin Colquitt and defensive lineman Mike Pennel from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Colquitt is expected to take over punting duties when the Falcons play the New York Jets in London this week. The 39-year-old Colquitt signed with Atlanta last month. The two-time Pro Bowler spent 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nizialek injured his right hamstring while kicking off in Sunday’s 34-30 loss to Washington. Oliver was carted off the field in the first half with a knee injury.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
A crashed plane's fuselage can be seen on Oct. 5, 2021, in McDuffie County.
Fatal plane crash in Thomson: What we know
Amanda Grace Jeffery
Aiken church teacher charged in child abuse investigation
A crash was reported.
Crashes on region’s roadways kill seven people in four days
Tyquan Dukes
Wanted teenage suspect arrested in Augusta shooting death

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, reacts after mis-hitting a ball for an out during...
Brewers’ Yelich hopes to shake shaky 2021 in postseason
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, joins his team in singing the Clemson alma mater after...
Clemson unranked and seeking answers back to the top
After more than six seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, 34-year-old and recent free agent, Pau...
Veteran Pau Gasol announces retirement from basketball
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an...
Jaguars owner reprimands Meyer for ‘inexcusable’ behavior