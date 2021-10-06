Advertisement

Falcons consider all options with CB Oliver lost for season

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah...
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)(AP Photo/Mike McCarn | AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons must reconfigure their secondary this week after losing nickel back Isaiah Oliver to a season-ending knee injury.

Also, starting safety Erik Harris’ status for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in London is uncertain because of a calf injury that forced him out of last week’s 34-30 loss to Washington.

The Falcons placed Oliver on injured reserve on Tuesday. Coach Arthur Smith says Oliver will miss the remainder of the season.

The injuries in the secondary could force a dramatic reshuffling of the depth chart. There could be more significant roles for rookies Avery Williams and Richie Grant.

