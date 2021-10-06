Advertisement

ESPN’s Steele on hiatus following controversial comments

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Sage Steele will not appear on ESPN’s ``SportsCenter’' the remainder of this week and has been pulled from moderating an upcoming network event following comments she made on a recent podcast.

Steele appeared on a podcast hosted by former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler where she criticized ESPN and the Walt Disney Company’s mandate for employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

She also questioned former President Barack Obama’s decision to identify himself as Black on the recent U.S. Census.

Steele issued a statement through the network apologizing for her comments. She has been with ESPN since 2007.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crashed plane's fuselage can be seen on Oct. 5, 2021, in McDuffie County.
Here are the details about fatal plane crash near Thomson airport
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
Vehicle submerged in Augusta Canal
Vehicle poses mystery after being pulled from Augusta Canal
Nicoel Gaither
I-TEAM: Time lost, money lost, lives lost
I-20 multiple car crash
Multiple-vehicle crash closes I-20 exit in Aiken County

Latest News

Terry Francona on Tyler Naquin
Indians’ Francona confident he’ll return as manager in 2022
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. scores from third on a wild pitch by New York Mets ...
Padres fire manger Jayce Tingler after second-half collapse
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah...
Falcons consider all options with CB Oliver lost for season
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns...
Matt Nagy makes Justin Fields No. 1 Bears quarterback