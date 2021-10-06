Deputies respond to report of person jumping off bridge into Savannah River

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are currently at the 13th street bridge in Augusta following a report of a person jumping off the bridge.

Details are limited but the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:55 p.m. Officers are currently on scene searching the area.

The Richmond County Dive team is expected to arrive to the scene to assist in the search.

Traffic is backed up on the bridge as officers respond to the scene. Drivers may consider taking an alternate route.

