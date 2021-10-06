Advertisement

Deputies respond to report of person jumping off bridge into Savannah River

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are currently at the 13th street bridge in Augusta following a report of a person jumping off the bridge.

Details are limited but the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:55 p.m. Officers are currently on scene searching the area.

The Richmond County Dive team is expected to arrive to the scene to assist in the search.

Traffic is backed up on the bridge as officers respond to the scene. Drivers may consider taking an alternate route.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crashed plane's fuselage can be seen on Oct. 5, 2021, in McDuffie County.
Here are the details about fatal plane crash near Thomson airport
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
Vehicle submerged in Augusta Canal
Vehicle poses mystery after being pulled from Augusta Canal
Nicoel Gaither
I-TEAM: Time lost, money lost, lives lost
I-20 multiple car crash
Multiple-vehicle crash closes I-20 exit in Aiken County

Latest News

Renardo Omar Holmes
Aiken man charged in Lexington County strip club shooting
Hospital emergency
Stats show COVID’s toll on unvaccinated in S.C., health experts say
Classroom
Relative mistakenly gives backpack with gun inside to Lumberton kindergarten student, district explains
Georgia-Carolina State Fair
What to know about this year’s Georgia-Carolina State Fair