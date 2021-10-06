Columbia County schools staff shortage puts strain on parents, district

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Filling in the gaps in our local school districts. The need for more teachers and bus drivers is nothing new, but what is new is the number of open positions they need to fill.

Thankfully, we’ve seen COVID cases in staff dramatically go down these past few weeks. In fact, it’s the lowest now we’ve ever seen them this school year. And lower case numbers mean more people working and fewer issues with staffing. But unfortunately, things aren’t completely back to normal and they still desperately need staff.

There’s many things that stay consistent in Columbia County schools. Lunch time, passing periods, and dismissals. But there’s something causing other schedules to get a bit out of whack.

“It throws everything off when these jobs aren’t filled, or when kids get to school late, or they’re not picked up,” said Anthony Wright, Chief Human Resources Officer, Columbia County School District.

Columbia County is looking to fill 50 bus driver positions. In a typical year they’re usually only looking for about 30 drivers.

“I think more than anything, it’s probably the pandemic. I think it’s gotten folks concerned about their health, and we’ve done our best to try and mitigate those circumstances,” he said.

Today we took a look at the bus schedule changes today alone. The district reported three changes to routes just this morning. We checked back again this afternoon – two more changes. The districts website warns that delays should be expected everywhere.

“Across the board, I’ll say — subs, custodians, bus drivers. You can never have enough of them,” he said.

A source inside the district tells us this happens daily. They tell us there’s worry that more drivers will quit after Christmas break. But we also spoke with a bus driver with the district. They tell us management is working hard to prevent delays and doing absolutely everything they can.

“I think things are improving. I think people ought to start to feel better about coming to accept some of these jobs,” he said.

And the district says if you’re ready to take on the important task of getting our kids to school they’d love to have you on board.

We also requested the number of staff that is currently absent to see how this could be impacting staffing. We are still waiting to hear back about that.

And one other light at the end of the tunnel or really end of the week: Fall break begins on Friday after an early dismissal. A nice break for all the hard-working bus drivers out there.

