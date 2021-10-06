Advertisement

Clemson unranked and seeking answers back to the top

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, joins his team in singing the Clemson alma mater after...
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, joins his team in singing the Clemson alma mater after an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda)(Edward M. Pio Roda | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - Clemson is struggling to score points, is no longer a contender for the national title and has fallen out of the Top 25.

It marks an end to the Tigers’ domination of opponents, being part of the national picture and in the rankings for almost seven years. It may take some time before the Tigers find their way back in heading into a bye week.

They’ll return to an ACC schedule where they’ve already lost once and struggled to put away teams they were heavily favored to beat. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney isn’t concerned about the polls, only about correcting the issues that have slowed his normally high-powered team.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

