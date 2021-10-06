Augusta city leader expresses financial concerns on lock and dam plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from the City of Augusta about plans to replace the new Savannah Bluff lock and dam.

The Savannah Riverkeeper just released them last week. They show a totally reimagined riverfront. New gates, a whitewater rafting course, a fish passage all included. But now we’re hearing from city leaders who say it’s nice but it’s not realistic.

The lock and dam is the center of year’s old controversy. Now, this massive structure could potentially have a huge makeover in the future. We had the chance to ask questions about what needs to be done to bring new life to this area. It’s a shiny new plan for an area that’s seen better days.

“This is not a new design. This is a design that was created by, I would argue, the foremost whitewater expert in the United States,” said Tonya Bonitatibus, Executive Director, Savannah Riverkeeper.

The plan includes replacing the lock and dam with 25 crest gates. It seems to check off every box on the list.

“It will allow fish to travel upstream and downstream. It will maintain the pool. It will provide an exceptional recreational venue. It will be cost-effective and it will respect the historic park,” said Bill Sapp, Southern Environmental Law Center.

The gates will include air balloons that will automatically rise and lower with the water levels while allowing fish to safely travel up and downstream. The whitewater area will act as a floodway when water levels get too high.

“This plan looks pretty on paper. There’s still a lot of questions,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett, District 8.

Questions like who’s paying? The Savannah Riverkeeper wants the Army Corps of Engineers to throw $65 to $68 million dollars into the project and the City of Augusta would pay $6 million for the recreational hub.

“When I hear figures like that my first question is where’s the money coming from. We don’t have 6 million extra dollars sitting around,” said Commissioner Garrett.

This is only a plan for the current lock and dam. The city says the Savannah Riverkeeper does not decide what happens moving forward – that’s between the City of Augusta and the Army Corps of Engineers.

“The Savannah Riverkeeper Group is outside that mediation,” he said.

Garrett says he’s not willing to let the City of Augusta be an experiment for a concept he doesn’t know works.

“There are people in this city and our communities that depend on the river and this reservoir as a means to provide for their families,” he said.

The Savannah Riverkeeper says it’s planning to hold a public meeting within the next two weeks for people to ask more questions about the new concept.

