Brewers’ Yelich hopes to shake shaky 2021 in postseason

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, reacts after mis-hitting a ball for an out during...
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, reacts after mis-hitting a ball for an out during the baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Michael R. Schmidt)(Michael R. Schmidt | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021
(AP) - Perhaps the most surprising element of the Milwaukee Brewers’ run to the NL Central title is they won it without a typical season from Christian Yelich.

The 2018 NL MVP missed much of the first half with a lower back strain and didn’t hit for much power upon his return.

He’ll get a chance to make up for it as the Brewers seek their first World Series title, although he’s not so worried about his own personal fresh start.

Milwaukee opens its franchise-record fourth straight playoff appearance Friday when it hosts the NL East champion Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of an NL Division Series.

