Breaking down project timeline for Lake Olmstead Stadium

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s something we’ve been showing you for a couple weeks now, a look at the future of Lake Olmstead Stadium. Construction crews have been out since last week working on the inside. We’re breaking down the project timeline and what we can expect to see come April.

“We saw 8,000 people, we saw a big stage, we see lighting and rigging and we just knew like this can be an infrastructure that gets turned on that the city will love and come to embrace,” said Michael Perry.

Perry is the managing partner with C4 Live. The production team is working alongside the Augusta Economic Development authority to bring a series of concerts to the city over the next 10 years. Demolition is already going on.

“Now we have crews on for plumbing, HVAC, and demolition. We’re starting in the interior and then soon will move to the exterior,” he said.

The project will take four years to complete. So come April Perry says they would like to see things done that impact attendees.

“We look to redevelop the bathrooms. Make sure that the bleachers and the seats and everything are properly repaired and ready to be used,” he said.

Perry says they’re thankful for how the stadium was developed and maintained.

“We have these wonderful layouts that were able to tap into something we normally don’t have when we do a Super Bowl project,” he said.

And you may be wondering where the big stage will go for artists like Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton, well that’s already been thought out.

“We’re actually going to pull all of this out over here and ideally we’re setting our stage and having talent playing out to here. We think it’s a better experience to have talent facing out so we can use the depth of the complete field to actually produce a better show and better overall experience,” he said.

He says ultimately this will be a place the city can turn on when they want for any event.

“We think the ability to bring the community back and do events where the whole community can come together will be great for everyone,” he said.

The event XPR Augusta kicks off April 29. C4 Live has made a $1.7 million commitment to renovate and refurbish Lake Olmstead Stadium.

