Aiken man charged in Lexington County strip club shooting

Renardo Omar Holmes
Renardo Omar Holmes(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies have charged an Aiken man with shooting a man outside of a Lexington County strip club last month.

Renardo Omar Holmes, 39, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to arrest warrants issued by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene and a review of security cam video, Holmes reportedly fired multiple shots from his car toward the club in the morning of Sept. 25, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

MORE | Aiken church teacher charged in child abuse investigation

One round struck the building and shell casings were found in the club’s parking lot.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Holmes on Tuesday. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

