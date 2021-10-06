Camper fire claims life of 79-year-old woman in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has died as a result of a fire that happened a week and a half ago.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday it’s investigating a death from a fire that occurred Sept. 26.

Dorothy Wall, 79, of the 2300 block of Tobacco Road, was transported to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center after the fire.

She was pronounced dead at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday from injuries she received from the fire.

Wall was living in the camper behind a residence when it caught fire, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

The death ironically comes during Fire Prevention Week, a time when the Augusta Fire Department is reminding people to check their smoke detectors and learn more about the first line of defense.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, working smoke alarms in a home reduce the risk of death by more than half whereas, roughly three out of five home fire deaths happen in homes with either no or inoperable smoke alarms.

Augusta firefighters and emergency medical technicians are responding to an average of 23 structure fire calls per month in 2021. As of 2020, the city of Augusta was ranked No. 3 3 in the nation for home fire risk by The Hartford.

Data by The Hartford shows the top three causes of fire are electrical, cooking/stove and fireplaces.

National survey findings state charging a phone overnight is considered a moderate risk for fires. However, charging a phone overnight by your bed, leaving your kitchen with the stove on or leaving a room with a candle burning are considered high risks for causing fires.

More than four out of 10 American homes do not have a fire extinguisher, according to The Hartford.

This week, fire departments across the nation are asking the public to consider these industry best practices related to smoke alarms:

Test each smoke alarm once a month.

Have an escape plan and make sure you and your family practice it every six months.

Install a smoke alarm on every floor of a home and outside each bedroom.

Replace your alarms based on the manufacturer’s recommendations, or every 5- 10 years.

