2021 Vaughn Taylor Championship already setting AJGA records

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2021 Vaughn Taylor Championship doesn’t officially tee off until October 13th, but is already setting records with the American Junior Golf Association. 318 boys and 129 girls applied for the field of 51 and 27 slots, which is a record number of applicants for a tournament in AJGA history. Those who were selected had all earned fully exempt status from the AJGA. There are also still 150 applicants who for the final qualifier. 78 will be selected, who will then fight for the final 9 spots available in the tournament.

Last year’s tournament which saw Chase Keys win the boy’s championship and Izzy M. Pellot win the girl’s championship also picked up another award from the AJGA. The 2020 Vaughn Taylor Championship received the AJGA’s Volunteer Award, which recognizes a single tournament’s volunteer staff for their efforts. To earn the award in 2020 truly speaks to commitment, dedication, and quality of work that the 2020 volunteers put in to make the tournament happen.

This is the 11th year with the tournament bearing Vaughn Taylor’s name. The tournament has enjoyed steady growth over those 11 years, though Taylor admits he did not imagine the tournament having this much success.

“I did not. Those are surprising stats to hear and really cool. I’m honored to have my name associated with it and hopefully we can keep growing it. I know it’s a special event for the kids and I know we’ll keep improving,” said Taylor.

Taylor himself is stranger to the AJGA. He was involved with the association as a kid, and knows the impact it can have for a young golfer first hand.

“I really enjoy doing this. It brings back a lot of memories when I was a kid playing in the AJGA and it makes me feel like a kid again. I love coming out and watching the kids, meeting the kids, and it’s really exciting to see them do what they love to do and play golf. And hopefully continue on into college and hopefully pros. If not, it’s a great experience for all of them and looking forward to this year.”

October 13th is the final qualifying round where 78 players will compete for the final spots in the field. October 14th will be a practice round as well as a Junior Amateur. The final day of competition will be held on October 17th. The current boy’s field consists of players from 18 states and five countries while the girl’s field has players from nine states and three countries. All rounds will be held at Mount Vintage Golf Club.

