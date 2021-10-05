Advertisement

Wreck on I-20 at state line backing traffic into Aiken County

Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck on I-20 near the state line is backing up traffic well into Aiken County.

Drivers traveling westbound on I-20 toward Georgia are likely facing bumper to bumper traffic from Exit 1 back to Edgefield Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a least one lane is closed due to a wreck. No injuries have been reported.

As of 6 p.m., traffic on I-20 westbound continues to be backed up. Drivers may consider taking an alternate route.

