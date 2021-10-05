Toy-related injuries, deaths drop in 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Concerns about a possible toy shortage are prompting many of you to move up your holiday shopping.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission put out their holiday toy buying tips early this year, urging shoppers to review them before hitting the stores in person, or shopping online.

They’ve also released a new report on child injuries and deaths caused by toys. A new report released by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that in 2020, there were 9 deaths, and nearly 150,000 toy-related emergency room visits for children ages 14 and younger.

Most of the injuries and deaths were associated with choking hazards, mostly because of small parts on toys.

But the 2020 numbers are part of a trend of fewer deaths and injuries related to toys. The data shows a steady drop over the past several years.

In 2020, toy-related deaths of children under 14 dropped by more than 40 percent compared to 2019, and injuries were down by more than 8 percent.

From 2016 to 2018 nonmotorized scooters continued to be the category associated with the most injuries, sending children to the Emergency Room. This data shows that the estimated number of injuries related to these scooters have remained steady, and the Commission found no statistically significant trend over the past five years.

It recommends a few simple safety tips before purchasing toys this holiday season:

Choose age-appropriate toys that match the child’s interests and abilities. Always read and heed the label to determine whether a toy is age-appropriate for the child.

Keep small toys and choking hazards away from children under 3 years old.

Keep deflated balloons away from children under 8, and immediately throw away balloons that won’t inflate, or have popped.

Lastly, Get safety gear, including helmets for scooters and other riding toys. Helmets should be worn properly at all times and be sized to fit your child.

The Commission also says to take note of all safety warnings, information, and labels, like choking hazard warnings. Before purchasing any toy, you should make sure that the toy has not been banned or recalled.

