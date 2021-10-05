Swainsboro City Council members file lawsuit against mayor, city for racist allegations

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are racist allegations against the City of Swainsboro’s Mayor Charles Schwabe after comments made on a Zoom meeting. Three black city council members are now filing suit accusing the mayor and city of illegally shutting down meetings to keep them from voting.

Everything started during their August 24th city council meeting. They were trying to vote on what to do with ARP funds, their budget, and a few other things. The mayor abruptly ends the meeting saying there aren’t enough members to vote. But what he doesn’t realize is he never ended the Zoom. So everyone on the call can hear the Mayor of Swainsboro, city administrator and two city council members complaining about the direction their city council meeting was heading.

“This whole thing is a damn monkey show,” said Scwabe.

“Oh you’re telling me I have to live it Charles, course you do too,” said Al L. Lawson, Swainsboro City Administrator.

This whole thing – a vote to pass the 2022 Swainsboro budget, whether to pay city workers $2 more because for COVID pay, and a few other topics. They have until the end of the month to apply for over $2 million in federal COVID funds.

“At this time we do not have a quorum,” said Scwabe.

“Sir we have a quorum. It’s only five members of council,” said John E. Parker. Swainsboro City Council Member.

“You have five members of you have six members?” said Scwabe.

“No we have five,” said Parker.

There are five members on the Swainsboro City Council. Council members Scoyners and Stafford left the meeting.

(WRDW)

Scoyners on phone with Lawson: “We ain’t sitting there and listening to Parker and them he already has everything planned through, he and Rita got everything planned out.”

The lawsuit says their reason to not come back on was done without substantial justification but for the mayor it was enough. So he ended the meeting or so they thought.

“This pisses me off to no end, I handed each one of them a copy of it,” said Lawson.

“Mr. Lawson we can still hear you,” said Parker.

But Mr. Lawson and Mayor Schwabe could not hear them.

“You know what Charles you go to the house and tell them all to kiss your ass. You pull out the race and I’ll give you my resignation and tell of them to kiss my ass and go home,” said Lawson.

But the mayor says he can’t resign because of his commitment to the people.

We spoke to two of the three of the council members who filed suit. They say they couldn’t believe the things the mayor and administrator said especially in 2021, ultimately they just want to be able to vote. Councilman Scoyners says the situation should have never happened and he has no remarks. We did not hear back from the mayor or administrator yet.

