Supporters of Georgia’s Kemp counterattack after Trump rally

ATLANTA (AP) — Supporters of Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp are fighting back against Donald Trump and their own party leaders.

They are angered by Trump’s Sept. 25 rally in Georgia where the former president again attacked Kemp.

Kemp supporters warn that an embrace of Trump, his unproven claims about election fraud and his vendetta against Kemp for not trying to overturn Trump’s loss last year could ruin Republican chances in 2022.

Trump’s scorn for Kemp was clear at the rally as he sarcastically suggested that he would prefer Democrat Stacey Abrams to the incumbent governor. Abrams narrowly lost to Kemp in 2018 and is considering whether to run again.

“Stacey, would you like to take his place? It’s OK with me,” Trump said.

Despite Trump’s antipathy for Kemp, the incumbent governor may achieve a detente with some Trump-backed candidates.

Georgia is one of several states currently experiencing Trump-driven infighting.

The former president also continues to roil the party’s internal politics in Arizona and Wyoming.

Trump was joined at the rally in Perry by three candidates he has endorsed, including Herschel Walker, who recently launched a Senate campaign. Trump had urged the former football great to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

