2 die when small jet crashes near Thomson airport

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people died Tuesday morning when a small jet crashed while apparently on approach to the Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.

The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people died. Officials with the office were trying to locate the next of kin

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office classified the plane as a small jet that federal officials said was on its way to the airport from Lubbock, Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Dassault Falcon business jet crashed around 5:44 a.m.

Deputies found the plane just after 7 a.m. in a field off the 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road near the Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, 501 John T. Lane Road.

Roads were blocked in the area of the crash as of 11 a.m.

Deputies said the plane appeared to be trying to land when it crashed just west of the airport.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ronnie Williamson said his agency’s role is to secure the scene until the FAA team arrives.

The airport is capable of serving jets. On its website, it describes itself as “the largest general aviation facility in the CSRA.” Spirit Aviation advertises the ability to serve Masters Tournament traffic coming into to the airport or leaving on small as well as larger private jets.

It’s not the first crash of a small jet near that airport.

On Feb. 20, 2013, at 8:06 p.m., a Beechcraft 390 Premier returning from a business flight from Nashville, touched down at the airport. The aircraft did not slow as the pilot expected and, about seven seconds later, the pilot initiated a go-around. About nine more seconds passed before the aircraft collided with a utility pole about 1,835 feet from the departure end of the runway, 63 feet above the ground. Both the pilot and co-pilot suffered serious injuries and all five passengers were killed.

