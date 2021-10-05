Advertisement

SEC fines Kentucky $250,000 after fans rush field vs Florida

Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) celebrates stopping a Florida drive during their NCAA...
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) celebrates stopping a Florida drive during their NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Kentucky $250,000 for violating its access to competition area policy after fans rushed the field at the end of the Wildcats’ 20-13 victory over then-No. 10 Florida.

The school was fined for a third policy offense. Its previous violation and fine occurred following a game against Mississippi State in 2018. A crowd of 61,632 watched unbeaten Kentucky earn its first home victory over Florida since 1986 and first over a Top-10 opponent since 2010.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
Crashes on region’s roadways kill seven people in four days
Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
First Alert Traffic: Pedestrian struck by car.
Pedestrian struck in Edgefield County
Tyquan Dukes
Wanted teenage suspect arrested in Augusta shooting death

Latest News

Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an...
Jaguars’ Meyer apologizes for ‘just stupid’ actions in video
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a touchdown pass as South Carolina defensive end...
QB Daniels not throwing, status uncertain for No. 2 Georgia
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the...
MLB .244 batting average worst since ‘68, up after crackdown