Richmond County schools lead Georgia in round of grants
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Education is awarding $4.9 million in competitive grants to support improvement efforts in several school districts, including Richmond
County’s.
The Richmond County School System is getting the largest amount of money in this round of grants, $999,865.
The grants are designed to provide opportunities for schools identified for state support to ensure infrastructure and support are available for leaders, teachers and families.
“We continue to be laser-focused on providing the supports necessary for all schools to improve, including intensive and tailored supports for struggling schools,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said.
Awarded districts plan to use their grant funds to provide summer academic programming for students in grades 2-5, implement mobile science labs, purchase classroom libraries, offer teacher professional learning on instructional practices, create wraparound centers, expand 1-1 technology access and more.
Also receiving funds are:
- Baconton Community Charter School, $250,000
- Cirrus Academy, $250,000
- Clay County Schools, $250,000
- DeKalb County Schools, $258,916
- Dooly County Schools, $250,055
- Fulton County Schools, $627,618
- Meriwether County Schools, $250,000
- Murray County Schools, $800,000
- Randolph County Schools, $235,700
- Rome City Schools, $250,000
- SAIL Academy, $16,000
- Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, $250,000
- Thomas County Schools, $250,000
