Advertisement

Richmond County schools lead Georgia in round of grants

Richmond County School System
Richmond County School System(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Education is awarding $4.9 million in competitive grants to support improvement efforts in several school districts, including Richmond
County’s.

The Richmond County School System is getting the largest amount of money in this round of grants, $999,865.

MORE | Jessye Norman School of the Arts faces financial difficulties due to COVID

The grants are designed to provide opportunities for schools identified for state support to ensure infrastructure and support are available for leaders, teachers and families.

“We continue to be laser-focused on providing the supports necessary for all schools to improve, including intensive and tailored supports for struggling schools,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said.

Awarded districts plan to use their grant funds to provide summer academic programming for students in grades 2-5, implement mobile science labs, purchase classroom libraries, offer teacher professional learning on instructional practices, create wraparound centers, expand 1-1 technology access and more.

Also receiving funds are:

  • Baconton Community Charter School, $250,000
  • Cirrus Academy, $250,000
  • Clay County Schools, $250,000
  • DeKalb County Schools, $258,916
  • Dooly County Schools, $250,055
  • Fulton County Schools, $627,618
  • Meriwether County Schools, $250,000
  • Murray County Schools, $800,000
  • Randolph County Schools, $235,700
  • Rome City Schools, $250,000
  • SAIL Academy, $16,000
  • Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, $250,000
  • Thomas County Schools, $250,000

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
A crash was reported.
Crashes on region’s roadways kill seven people in four days
Amanda Grace Jeffery
Aiken church teacher charged in child abuse investigation
Tyquan Dukes
Wanted teenage suspect arrested in Augusta shooting death
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Shepeard Community Blood Center collected unopened toys to be donated to the Children’s...
Blood center collects hundreds of toys for young patients
Classroom generic
‘Deeply troubled’: Loaded gun found in Lumberton kindergarten student’s book bag, district says
Food Lion will host open interviews Oct. 12.
Hospitals, grocer, schools and other employers plan hiring events
From left: Jerome Edward Hughs and Dustin Michael Steen
Ga. top court upholds 1 murder case, sends 1 to lower judge