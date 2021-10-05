Richmond County schools lead Georgia in round of grants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Education is awarding $4.9 million in competitive grants to support improvement efforts in several school districts, including Richmond

County’s.

The Richmond County School System is getting the largest amount of money in this round of grants, $999,865.

The grants are designed to provide opportunities for schools identified for state support to ensure infrastructure and support are available for leaders, teachers and families.

“We continue to be laser-focused on providing the supports necessary for all schools to improve, including intensive and tailored supports for struggling schools,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said.

Awarded districts plan to use their grant funds to provide summer academic programming for students in grades 2-5, implement mobile science labs, purchase classroom libraries, offer teacher professional learning on instructional practices, create wraparound centers, expand 1-1 technology access and more.

Also receiving funds are:

Baconton Community Charter School, $250,000

Cirrus Academy, $250,000

Clay County Schools, $250,000

DeKalb County Schools, $258,916

Dooly County Schools, $250,055

Fulton County Schools, $627,618

Meriwether County Schools, $250,000

Murray County Schools, $800,000

Randolph County Schools, $235,700

Rome City Schools, $250,000

SAIL Academy, $16,000

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, $250,000

Thomas County Schools, $250,000

