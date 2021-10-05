Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach leaders unanimously pass ordinance to limit ‘vulgar’ music in city

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach has amended its noise ordinance to put more restrictions on vulgar music.

The North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted to impose a maximum decibel level that can be played at businesses, according to the time of day, at which “obscene, vulgar and/or profane lyrics” can be played.

The issue came up after city leaders and staff received several complaints from people about vulgar and obscene music coming from a business along Main Street. The name of the business was not listed.

“Several of the persons complaining about the lyrics indicated the obscene lyrics could be heard as they were walking on the public sidewalks of Main Street accompanied by their underage children and/or grandchildren,” city documents stated.

It is worth noting that although the ordinance specifically references the issue on Main Street, it would apply to all businesses and homes city-wide.

The ordinance states that noise cannot be louder than 60 decibels between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and can’t be louder than 80 decibels from 7:01 a.m. to 10:59 p.m.

The amendment to the noise ordinance will go into effect immediately.

