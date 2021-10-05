North Augusta approves location for new public safety headquarters

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - During North Augusta City Council meeting held Monday night, city leaders approved plans for the location of the new North Augusta Department of Public Safety Headquarters.

Following the initial design and development planning, it was determined that the original location at the Buena Vista site was not the best placement for the building and that it will instead be located in the area of Georgia Avenue, Observatory Avenue and Butler Avenue.

The construction of this facility has been substantially delayed and the mayor and city council desire that the design and construction of this facility be expedited and move forward. That being said, they are planning to hold one or more public sessions to receive citizen feedback related to the design of the building.

Funds from Capital Sale Tax IV have been approved by the voter referendum for the construction of the North Augusta Department of Public Safety Headquarters.

The public has previously expressed concern that the construction of this facility will damage local historical landmarks. So North Augusta City Council has agreed to consult with and receive input from the various non-profit agencies that are interested in the preservation and restoration of the “Flythe” and “Carriage House” structures on Observatory Avenue. However, they will not be providing funding for the preservation or restoration of these structures.

