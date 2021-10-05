Neighbors rattled by deadly jet crash in Thomson, federal investigation continues

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details released on the deadly plane crash in McDuffie County. Federal investigators are on the ground and held a news conference Tuesday evening. The aircraft went down around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday near the Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.

During that news conference, the NTSB told us it was a cargo plane and there weren’t any distress calls they’re aware of. Part of Wrightsboro Road is shut down as crews survey the scene. Two people died in the crash. The coroner just released their names and identified them as 73-year-old Raymond Bachman from Arizona and 63-year-old Claude Duchesne from El Paso, Texas.

Deputies found the plane wreckage just after 7 Tuesday morning on Wrightsboro Road just west of the airport and just a mile short of the runway.

The investigator told us they jet hit some trees before it went down. He also said crews will be gathering all of the perishable evidence from the scene. They’ll take that to Griffin, Georgia and examine it. The investigation will be pretty standard and look at the plane, the weather, the pilot and any human or technical factors there could be. They do have the voice recorder. They’re hoping the files will work and they’ll be able to hear the final moments inside.

“It’s going to be an essential piece of evidence for us to look at. What were those conversations transpiring not only just the final few minutes of flight hopefully 30 mins prior to the accident or more,” said Adam Gerhardt, Senior Safety Investigator for the NTSB.

Investigators are still working to find out what sent this jet into this field. One neighbor says the plane hit some trees before it made it to the ground. Just down the street, there’s a runway between the trees. This pilot and passenger were so close to the airport before all this happened.

The rubble was once a Dassault Falcon 20 jet.

But through the chaos of a crash — next door, there are neighbors who slept through it all.

“We hadn’t heard anything. Didn’t hear it. And they thought it was just a roll of thunder. So, there was no fire, no tremendously loud noise. The dogs barked, but that’s all,” said Sammy McCorkle.

McCorkle is just a short ride away from the crash site.

“It just missed their house by less than 50-60 yards,” he said.

And while this crash ended here the plane began many trips these past few days. According to Flight Aware, many were back and forth from Texas. This flight was coming from Lubbock.

“We’ve had one bad plane crash already from this airport, and of course, this is the second big one,” he said.

This brings back memories of another crash. One in 2013. One where a plane hit a utility pole. And one where five people died.

“We have always had some concerns since they’ve made some expansions and actually condemned some of our land. It was very low so…you never know,” he said.

But his house still stands located right in the middle of an aerial highway.

The NTSB will give some preliminary information in the next 10 days but that investigation will take a year and a half to two years. That’s when they’ll officially determine what caused the crash. For now, the road will remain closed and they believe it will take a few days for the plane to be taken away.

