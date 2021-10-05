Advertisement

Multiple vehicle crash in Lexington on I-20

By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three vehicle crash took place Monday night around 9 p.m. on I-20 shutting down exit 33 causing traffic to be stopped westbound.

All three cars are badly damaged. South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lexington Fire, and two tow trucks responding. There were also two helicopters spotted at the scene.

We do not know the extent of injuries at this time.

We currently have News 12 crew on the scene. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

Multiple vehicle crash on I-20
Multiple vehicle crash on I-20(WRDW)
MORE: | Crashes on region’s roadways kill seven people in four days

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
Crashes on region’s roadways kill seven people in four days
Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
First Alert Traffic: Pedestrian struck by car.
Pedestrian struck in Edgefield County
Tyquan Dukes
Wanted teenage suspect arrested in Augusta shooting death

Latest News

crash on I-20
Multiple vehicle crash I-20 exit 33
S.C. teachers campaigning for masks in schools
South Carolina statehouse
COVID-19: Group calls for precautions in SC schools
school generic
Aiken County schools first day under new learning system