Multiple vehicle crash in Lexington on I-20

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three vehicle crash took place Monday night around 9 p.m. on I-20 shutting down exit 33 causing traffic to be stopped westbound.

All three cars are badly damaged. South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lexington Fire, and two tow trucks responding. There were also two helicopters spotted at the scene.

We do not know the extent of injuries at this time.

We currently have News 12 crew on the scene. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

Multiple vehicle crash on I-20 (WRDW)

