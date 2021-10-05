Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Bubba Wallace has become the second Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

He was declared the winner when rain stopped the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. It is the same track where the FBI investigated a noose found in Wallace’s garage stall last year. The FBI found that the rope tie had been up for months and Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime. He is the first Black driver to win at NASCAR’s elite Cup level since Wendell Scott in 1963.

Wallace drives for a team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

