Advertisement

Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory

Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Bubba Wallace has become the second Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

He was declared the winner when rain stopped the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. It is the same track where the FBI investigated a noose found in Wallace’s garage stall last year. The FBI found that the rope tie had been up for months and Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime. He is the first Black driver to win at NASCAR’s elite Cup level since Wendell Scott in 1963.

Wallace drives for a team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
Crashes on region’s roadways kill seven people in four days
Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County after collision with deer on I-20
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
First Alert Traffic: Pedestrian struck by car.
Pedestrian struck in Edgefield County
Tyquan Dukes
Wanted teenage suspect arrested in Augusta shooting death

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an...
Jaguars’ Meyer apologizes for ‘just stupid’ actions in video
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a touchdown pass as South Carolina defensive end...
QB Daniels not throwing, status uncertain for No. 2 Georgia
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) celebrates stopping a Florida drive during their NCAA...
SEC fines Kentucky $250,000 after fans rush field vs Florida
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the...
MLB .244 batting average worst since ‘68, up after crackdown