Milestone for Bubba Wallace as he earns 1st NASCAR victory
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Bubba Wallace has become the second Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.
He was declared the winner when rain stopped the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. It is the same track where the FBI investigated a noose found in Wallace’s garage stall last year. The FBI found that the rope tie had been up for months and Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime. He is the first Black driver to win at NASCAR’s elite Cup level since Wendell Scott in 1963.
Wallace drives for a team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.