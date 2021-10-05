Local mom dies after battle with COVID: ‘She was my hero’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While COVID cases continue to trend down one local woman lost her mother within just over a week to COVID. Now she wants to share her family’s story to urge people to take COVID seriously still.

“Her name was Erdus Ruth Smith, by the way, she was an amazing woman and she was my hero really she was – I told myself I wasn’t going to cry – she was my hero and I loved that woman (crying),” said Deborah Smith.

Erdus Smith was a mother of four. Her daughter Deborah can’t believe she’s gone.

“She never cussed, she never drank. Sugar was the biggest word she ever said. She shuffled across the floor and she worried about everybody my mom really was an awesome person,” she said.

Within eight days of being admitted to University Hospital Deborah’s mom passed from COVID.

“My mom suffered in one of the most horrific ways I have ever seen in my life *sigh* I thought she would just die peacefully in her sleep,” she said.

She was in a vegetative state – eyes closed, couldn’t speak but could hear. The family chose not to put her on a ventilator because it was against her wishes.

“We all agreed that it’s okay for her to go. The Chaplin looked at me and gave me a Kleenex. My mom had two tears come out her eyes,” she said.

She was 79 and unvaccinated. She was a retired hospice nurse, someone who brought comfort to those in their final days.

“Could you imagine just laying there dying and not being touched for nobody to say it’s okay mama we love you,” she said.

During their end of life visit, they couldn’t hold her hand but spent the hour calling loved ones so they could say goodbye.

Deborah says she now has the same fears for her sister who now has COVID from taking care of their mom. She’s currently at University Hospital on oxygen and transfusions.

