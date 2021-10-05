Jessye Norman School of the Arts faces financial difficulties due to COVID

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic is still impacting the way many different businesses and organizations raise money, including Jessye Norman School of Arts.

“Two years in a row without an annual fundraiser is a stretch,” Executive Director Gary Dennis said.

Every year, Jessye Norman School of Arts hosts a benefit concert raising between $15,000 to $35,000 in ticket sales, but the pandemic has caused them to make some changes leaving them about $75,000 in the hole.

“Last year, of course, in the height of the pandemic we canceled our benefit concert and we managed to get through that financially okay,” Dennis said. “Many gave their regrets said we would like to continue to support the school but we can’t be there.”

That’s why they’re planning to host a virtual high-quality live stream event hoping to sell at least 7 to 800 tickets to fill the gap.

“There is a huge impact here and missing those numbers diminishes our ability to positively impact the community,” Dennis said. “We are looking at a loss of somewhere between $15-$35,000 if we don’t pull through on the concert.”

He says losing ticket sales impacts their budget and could cost them one or two teachers, or interns impacting the more than 400 students they serve every year.

“If you enjoy jazz if you enjoy Jessye Norman being a part of the community Have a live show,” Dennis said.

It’s one show he’s hoping will make a big difference.

If you enjoy jazz or would like to contribute to Jessye Norman tickets for the live streamed show are $40 and the show will take place this Sunday.

To buy tickets visit: The JNSA Annual Benefit Concert, Featuring Wycliffe Gordon and Friends.

