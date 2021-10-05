Advertisement

Jaguars’ Meyer apologizes for ‘just stupid’ actions in video

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an...
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has apologized to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for actions he called “just stupid.”

A video surfaced Saturday night showing a woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap. Another video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind. The 57-year-old Meyer called a team meeting to address his actions and vowed to “own it.” That’s the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility. He says his actions were “just stupid and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position.”

