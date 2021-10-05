Hospitals, grocer, schools and other employers plan hiring events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, here’s some information about a pair of recruiting events that are taking place this week in the CSRA.

On behalf of East Central Regional Hospital, Augusta University is planning a nursing career fair on Oct. 7. It will be from 2-4 p.m. at Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road in Augusta. Staff nurse and licensed practical nurse positions are open. Interested people are encouraged to apply online at http://www.augusta.edu/careers before attending.

The Aiken County school district is hosting a school food service hiring event. It will be from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Goodwill Job Connections, 1015 Pine Log Road, Suite C, in Aiken. The district offers paid time off, health and dental insurance, retirement plans and a set schedule. You can complete an application online at https://www.acpsd.net/ or complete one at the hiring event. If you have questions, contact Patrick Ott at 8030641-2428, ext. 12300.

MAU Workforce Solutions will hold a hiring event for its team working at Rolls-Royce. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at 1038 Sage Mill Parkway in Graniteville, where MAU will hold interviews for material handler, assembler, engine painter and test analysis associate positions with on-the-spot job offers provided to qualified candidates. All positions offer a starting pay of $15.32 per hour and can go up to $20.42 per hour based on experience. Bring a copy of your resume and two forms of identification, be prepared to submit to a background check and wear a face mask. If you’re unable to attend, you can visit www.mau.com/Aiken-Rolls-Royce-jobs to apply online.

Doctors Hospital will hold a hiring event for experienced registered nurses and graduate nurses where job candidates can interview with the nursing directors and recruitment team. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at 3651 Wheeler Road in Augusta. Up to $10,000 sign-on bonuses will be offered for experienced RNs. Register inline at https://bit.ly/39OlslS

Each of Food Lion’s more than 1,100 stores, including several across the CSRA, will host walk-in open interviews Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Similar hiring events Food Lion hosted in July and August resulted in the hiring of more than 16,000 associates. The positions available vary by store; however, they may include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities. A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at foodlion.com/stores . Candidates unable to attend the hiring event and still interested in applying for a position at their local Food Lion can also visit foodlion.com/careers to view many of the available positions.

Walmart is on the hunt for employees as the holidays approach. The retail giant said it’s planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States. Most will be for permanent, full-time positions. Walmart has increased its pay to attract more employees during the labor shortage. The average hourly wage is now $16.40. Some positions pay as much as $34 an hour. Walmart previously announced it was looking to hire 20,000 warehouse employees.

