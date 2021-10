Hospitals, grocer, schools and other employers plan hiring events

Each of Food Lion’s more than 1,100 stores, including several across the CSRA, will host walk-in open interviews Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Similar hiring events Food Lion hosted in July and August resulted in the hiring of more than 16,000 associates. The positions available vary by store; however, they may include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities. A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at foodlion.com/stores . Candidates unable to attend the hiring event and still interested in applying for a position at their local Food Lion can also visit foodlion.com/careers to view many of the available positions.