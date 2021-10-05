Ga. top court upholds 1 murder case, sends 1 back to lower judge

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a conviction in a Richmond County murder case but sent back part of a Burke County case to a lower court to answer some questions.

Richmond County

The high court upheld the life sentence of a man found guilty of killing an 18-month-old child in Richmond County.

In a jury trial, Jerome Edward Hughs was convicted on Dec. 10, 2013, of felony murder in connection with the death of Kaidence Alexander.

Kaidence lived with Hughs and his wife after Jasmine Fobb surrendered guardianship of her two small children in summer 2012 to Danielle and Jerome Hughs, Fobb’s sister and brother-in-law.

Kaidence was officially pronounced dead on Feb. 27, 2013, after being taken to a hospital, where a doctor found multiple injuries and reported suspected child abuse.

The doctor performing the autopsy found the cause and manner of Kaidence’s death to be homicide by manual asphyxia with inflicted head trauma causing cerebral edema.

In appealing his case, Hughs claimed:

The evidence presented at his trial was insufficient to support his conviction.

He was denied constitutionally effective assistance of counsel.

That the trial court erred when it gave a so-called Allen charge during jury deliberations.

The court disagreed with all three claims.

An Allen charge is an instruction intended to prevent a hung jury by encouraging jurors in the minority to reconsider. Hughs argued the Allen charge was unduly coercive, not because it was legally inaccurate, but because the jury had not spent enough time deliberating prior to the trial court giving the charge.

Hughs is in Macon State Prison, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.

Burke County

In another local murder case, the court affirmed part of the conviction of Dustin Michael Steen but sent the case back to a lower court for a determination on a question that could open the case for further appeal.

Steen was convicted in the Feb. 27, 2015, stabbing death of Edward Newhouse during an altercation outside the BFE Bar & Grill in Burke County. Steen was sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole on a malice murder conviction, with five years in prison to be served consecutively on a knife charge.

In his appeal, Steen alleged, among other things, a violation of his Georgia constitutional right to be present at all critical stages of his trial; he’d been excluded from unrecorded bench conferences during jury selection.

The Supreme Court remanded the case to a lower court “to find the pertinent facts and then to apply the correct legal standard to resolve the question” of whether Steen waived his right to be present for all proceedings. The lower court is ordered to make the necessary credibility determinations and resolve any “conflicting and ambiguous” evidence.

After that, Steen will have 30 days to file a new notice of appeal.

Steen is in Valdosta State Prison, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.