District 4 group calls for more transparency from Augusta city leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are getting some push back from people who live in district four.

“We’re not here because we want to be here...we’re here simply because there’s an outcry in our community.”

Outcry in our community.

Those are words Tuesday from the “Concerned Citizens of District 4.” The group says it doesn’t agree with how city leaders chose the district’s new commissioner. You may remember just last month they voted to appoint Alvin Mason to replace suspended Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Now people in district four are speaking up about wanting more say in the process. So what does the group say they want done?

Transparency. That was their main call to action Tuesday. They said the quick appointment of Sias’ replacement left little time or room for district four constituents to voice their opinions on who should represent them.

Sticking together and calling for more transparency.

“We want to be involved in not some but all decisions that are made on issues that affect our communities,” said Rozalyn Shepard, Community Liaison.

Around 30 people including community leaders gathered alongside the Augusta neighborhood alliance to voice concerns, which they say were ignored.

“We’ve had enough. We want is for our elected officials to come to us, let us know what they are doing, how they are doing it, and when they are doing it, that’s all we ask,” said Gene Lory, President of Neighborhood Alliance.

The Concerned Citizens of District 4 are upset about the appointment of Sammie Sias’ replacement on commission.

“We wanna be heard, we wanna be heard. Don’t ignore us.”

But they’re not upset that Alvin Mason was appointed, they’re upset about how he was appointed. In the wake of Sias’ suspension commissioners were advised by the governor to proceed with an appointment. They appointed former District 4 Commissioner Alvin Mason a week after Sias’ suspension.

The alliance says it was rushed. But some commissioners say they had time to voice any concerns.

“It’s just one of those things we have to understand, it’s a system, it’s a process, we cannot wait until the last minute to express our concerns,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams, District 2.

On the day of appointment, Super District 9 Commissioner Francine Scott did motion to delay it by one week to get public input, but the motion failed.

“I was representing you, you were not without representation,” said Commissioner Scott.

She says in the future she’d like to make sure everyone understands the process of appointment.

“Well when you know better, you do better and I think this is a lesson learned,” she said.

State policy does not require commissioners get public input for appointments. Many commissioners said at that time they didn’t want to leave a hole in District 4′s representation for too long.

