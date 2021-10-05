Advertisement

DHEC ‘does not issue vaccine exemptions of any kind for adults’

By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The state Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a statement on Tuesday, issuing guidance for anyone looking to seek medical or religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements:

“DHEC does not issue vaccine exemptions of any kind for adults.

DHEC has no role in an employer’s decision to require vaccinations.

DHEC does have authority over immunization requirements for school and childcare attendance, and as required by South Carolina law, DHEC developed and grants an exemption to childhood immunization requirements for religious beliefs. The COVID-19 vaccine is not required for school and childcare attendance.

State law, however, only applies to daycare and school-aged children, not adults. Please do not come to public health department seeking adult vaccine exemptions for any reason. DHEC does not govern or regulate vaccine requirements from businesses, including whether to grant an exemption.

In general, vaccine exemptions for adults should be requested from the company or other entity requiring the vaccine following the procedures and documentation requirements stipulated by that company. The decision about whether to grant an exemption is solely determined by the company or entity requiring the vaccination.”

The FDA lists medical contraindications to vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines include:

  • Severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of a vaccine, or
  • A known/diagnosed allergy to a component of a vaccine.

DHEC says currently, any FDA-approved or FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to people with underlying medical conditions who have no contraindications to vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get a shot in 2-state region

