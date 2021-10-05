Deputies need your help finding missing 15-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Bre’Nasia Shacoria Freeman, 15, was reported missing Friday and was last seen leaving 3310 Old Louisville Road. That’s the Department of Family and Children Services office.

In addition to releasing her photo, deputies described her as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

She was the second missing teenager in 24 hours to spark an alert from deputies.

Nottia Gonder (WRDW)

Deputies on Monday said Nottia Gonder, 17, was reported missing Sept. 13 and was also last seen leaving 3310 Old Louisville Road.

Gonder is possibly in the area of the 1900 block of Warren Street, authorities report.

