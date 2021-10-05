Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Low flood risk next few days for flood prone areas. Rainy week ahead.
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An approaching cold front combined with a cut off upper level low will create high rain chances across the CSRA this week. Scattered downpours will be possible most days through Friday. Skies will stay cloudy when it’s not raining.

Most locations see rain the next few days.
Most locations see rain the next few days.(WRDW)

Scattered downpours this afternoon will turn more isolated overnight. Patchy fog will be possible overnight into early Wednesday. Temperatures will stay muggy in the upper 60s. Winds will be light and variable.

Isolated showers will be possible early Wednesday. The higher chance for rain will be Wednesday afternoon when scattered downpours are expected to be moving through. Minor flooding problems are possible for flood prone areas. Winds will be light out of the east generally less than 10 mph. High temperatures Wednesday will stay in the mid to low 80s.

Scattered downpours are expected during the day Thursday. Highs will stay in the mid to low 80s with cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be light out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph. There is a marginal risk for flash flooding Thursday. The usual trouble spots will have the greatest issues, so make sure your drains are clear.

Friday looks very similar to Wednesday and Thursday with a high chance of seeing rain at some point during the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Expected Rain

This system finally weakens as it moves away by week’s end, bringing a gradual trend toward drier weather by this weekend. It looks like temperatures will be slightly cooler this weekend with morning lows back down in the low 60s. A few showers are possible Saturday, but Sunday is trending mostly dry.

