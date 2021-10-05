Court keeps South Carolina school mask mandate ban on hold

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina districts can continue to require face coverings in the state’s schools under an appellate court’s decision this week.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied a request by state Attorney General Alan Wilson that a law prohibiting school mask mandates be allowed to take effect while a lawsuit continues.

A federal judge has suspended the state from enforcing its rule banning school districts from requiring masks for students.

Parents of disabled children, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, have sued the state. They argue that South Carolina’s ban discriminated against medically vulnerable students by keeping them out of public schools as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

