Charlotte man pleads guilty for scamming Amazon out of $290,000 worth of items

A Charlotte man was charged for wire fraud in a case of scamming Amazon out of nearly $300,000 worth of items
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to wire raud, for executing a return scheme that defrauded Amazon of at least $290,000.

According to plea documents and Tuesday’s hearing, from 2016 to 2020, 31-year-old Hudson Hamrick executed the return scheme by ordering expensive items through Amazon, such as electronics, guitars, tools, computers and other high-end consumer products, and then obtaining fraudulent refunds from the company by returning items that were significantly cheaper or broken.

Hamrick also admitted to defrauding Amazon by obtaining replacement products for items he falsely claimed to have been lost or damaged, and then keeping the new items or reselling them online.

Court documents show that Hamrick engaged in more than 300 fraudulent transactions that resulted in losses to the company of more than $290,000.

Some of the items included in the scheme were a $3,536 coffee machine, $4,256 IMac and $1,227 Fuji Spray System.

The sentencing date for Hamrick has not been set.

According to the court, the wire fraud charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

