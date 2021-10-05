Blood center collects hundreds of toys for young patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and for the second year in a row, Shepeard Community Blood Center collected unopened toys to be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Shepeard staff and donors brought in toys, coloring books, Halloween costumes, and more for the children, resulting in hundreds of items being donated.

The Shepeard staff plans to deliver these toys the hospital on Wednesday at 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Shepeard Community Blood Center is the CSRA’s local nonprofit blood center, and supplies blood products to several local hospitals.

Call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 to make an appointment to donate. All blood types are needed.

