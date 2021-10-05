Advertisement

Betts leads MLB in jersey sales, 4 Dodgers in top 10

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) is caught stealing second by St. Louis Cardinals second...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) is caught stealing second by St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Mookie Betts and the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers had four of the top 10 selling jerseys in Major League Baseball this season.

Betts’ No. 50 uniform claimed the top spot for the second straight year after he was acquired prior to the 2020 season from the Boston Red Sox. He’s joined in the top 10 by teammates Clayton Kershaw at five, Cody Bellinger at six and World Series MVP Corey Seager at eight. Kershaw and Seager are set to become free agents. Betts was followed at No. 2 by Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., who signed a $340 million, 14-year deal to remain with San Diego prior to the season.

