Augusta commissioners vote to bring back mask mandate

(WMBF News)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, city commissioners voted in favor of bringing back a mask mandate for parts of Augusta.

This mandate would make masks required in all public buildings and city facilities.

Seven commissioners voted in favor of reinstating the mandate. The remaining three voted against it.

There’s no word yet on when exactly the mandate will be enforced again. Commissioners say they will have to vote on that, too.

