$10.5 million project to revitalize downtown Augusta almost complete

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Progress on a bridge project that could bring more foot traffic to downtown Augusta. The $10.5 million project could include a history walk, shaded plaza and kid zones. The pedestrian bridge could change that whole area, on a part of Broad Street where strip clubs used to be in business.

It’s an area going through a transformation. Engineers expect the 5th Street Bridge Project will be done in a few months. They’re also drawing up plans to revitalize 5th Street and Broad Street. Things are changing downtown.

Sidney’s has been a fixture on Broad Street longer than any of us have been alive.

“We’ve been here 127 years now,” said Steven Fishman, owner of Sidney’s.

Fishman is the fourth generation owner. He’s seen revitalization projects before and he’s not a fan.

“When you shut down Broad Street my business becomes ineffective, people can not get to my business as a result of this, we suffer,” he said.

The city’s working on a big project about a quarter-mile away from his store. The Fifth Street Bridge will reopen in a few months as a pedestrian bridge.

“In our opinion, this is the best use for restoring this bridge,” said Dr. Hameed Malik, Director of Engineering, Augusta.

Engineers say the project has been delayed by a month or two. It was supposed to be ready by the end of the year, now it could be the start of next year. Crews have been working on structural things down below but now they’re working on things up top like rails and lights.

“At least now you can see some improvements are happening,” he said.

Back on Broad Street Fishman doesn’t want his storefront to become a construction zone.

“If you cannot get to me, you cannot purchase from me,” said Fisher.

And if the price is right after 127 years he might sell his business.

We spoke with the city’s director of engineering who said COVID and all those bridge repairs are responsible for the delay. They took extra time to make sure the bridge can handle the weight of an emergency vehicle.

