Work continues on new Aiken County middle school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new middle school in the works in Aiken County in the Belvedere-Clearwater area.

What started out as a $32 million project has since expanded to $54 million.

For Carolyn Key, these moments with her 3-year-old granddaughter are so special.

“They grow up so quick. I wish they’d stay little forever. It ain’t gonna be long, she’s gonna be going to school,” Key said.

When it’s time, where will she go to school?

They live in the Belvedere-Clearwater area of North Augusta.

“I just feel like this area is growing, and it’s been growing for quite a few years now,” Key said.

A few days ago, construction began right across the street from her on a new school.

“We’ve talked for years about the shift in Aiken County toward the western part of the county and toward the Savannah River,” King Laurence, Aiken County Public School District superintendent, said.

Laurence is looking at the plans for Highland Springs which will be a connected elementary and middle school near Old Sudlow Lake Road and Belvedere Clearwater Road in North Augusta.

A rendering of what Aiken County's newest middle school could look like once construction is complete. (WRDW)

Laurence says the middle school will be ready by fall 2023.

“We’ve still got ample space in our elementary schools, but our middle schools are really at capacity, or in the case of Paul Knox, over capacity,” Laurence said.

And that’s why crews are working on the middle school first.

Laurence says the elementary school should be ready by 2024.

And while it may be a few years out, Key is excited for her granddaughter to go there.

“If they’re gonna put something up like that that would better our community, I’m all for it,” Key said.

The superintendent says the district plans to do a population study this year.

They’ll look at growth and trends in that area to figure out the best way to zone the new schools.

