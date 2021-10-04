Voter registration deadline is today for arena bond election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A registration deadline is coming up for the James Brown Arena general obligation bond election.

The special election will be Nov. 2 in Augusta-Richmond County, and at the same time, municipal elections will be held in Hephzibah and Blythe.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 4.

To register to vote or check voter registration status, visit Georgia’s My Voter Page at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or contact the Richmond County Board of Elections office at 706-821-2340 for more information.

To request an absentee ballot by mail, voters may access the application at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or at the Richmond County Board of Elections Website at www.augustaga.gov/vote.

Voters are encouraged to read the application carefully to ensure it is properly completed and returned.

The application requires either a Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state ID card number. People without one of these should see the back of the application for instructions on other acceptable forms of identification.

Voters may submit applications for an absentee ballot in person at the Richmond County Board of Elections Office, by mail, by email or by fax.

The deadline for applying for an absentee ballot by mail will be Oct. 22.

Once a mailed ballot has been received, voters are encouraged to immediately vote and return the ballot.

Voted absentee ballots may be returned by the voter in person to the Board of Elections office, by mail or dropped off at an absentee ballot drop box.

In order to be counted, voted ballots must arrive in the office by the close of the polls at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters opting to mail their ballot are urged to do so at least one week prior to the date of the election.

Advance voting for the special election will begin on Oct. 12.

For more information, call 706-821-2340.

